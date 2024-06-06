Wicked Mike’s Ghosts
Hello Latin America Documentaries
My favourite foreign language documentaries from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, El Salvador and Venezuela, from terrorists and vloggers to politics and…
Jun 6
Mike Hampton
Creed
"Amy was screaming again. She climbed the decibel mountain with all the enthusiasm that pain could muster."
Jun 2
Mike Hampton
May 2024
'The Fun of Penny Dreadful'
Shane Atkinson's debut movie will get a weirdo following, so I dug back into his past to find his short movie gem starring a young Ooona Laurence.
May 19
Mike Hampton
Freeing 3 acts from Eurovision 2024
American politics and gender wars don't kill all the music, but many musicians commit unoriginal suicide. The survivors are Nemo, Ladaniva, and Bambie…
May 13
Mike Hampton
Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 3 - Soft Rock)
Fleet Foxes, Andrew Bird, Big Thief, The National, Sufjan Stevens, Iron and Wine, Wolf Alice, Phoebe Bridges, Julien Baker and Wilco.
May 12
Mike Hampton
The Russia Putin Inherited Was Hell on Earth
'TraumaZone' is a necessary and hypnotic journey for those wanting to understand Putin and Russia.
Published on Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)
May 5
April 2024
Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 2 - Indie Rock)
Band of Horses, Stars, Islands, Slowdive, Minus the Bear, Neutral Milk Hotel & Low.
Apr 28
Mike Hampton
The Last 'HEARTWARMING' Repair Shop
Winner of 4 awards for Best Short Documentary, a FREE must watch!
Apr 26
Mike Hampton
Friday Office Traffic
An ode to the office worker class thinking "This is not who I'm supposed to be."
Apr 19
Mike Hampton
'9 Days in Raqqa'
A documentary about bravery and rebirth in devastated Syria.
Apr 14
Mike Hampton
70-year-old prostitute on her strangest customer requests
"Caroline told us the secrets of her profession, what was her weirdest sex request, and if sex gets better with age."
Apr 6
Mike Hampton
The Death of Georgie Bumwheel (part 2)
“It’s off to hell I go, it’s off to Hell I go, hey didlee-didlee-didlee, it’s off to Hell I go…"
Apr 3
Mike Hampton
