Wicked Mike’s Ghosts

May 2024

'The Fun of Penny Dreadful'
Shane Atkinson's debut movie will get a weirdo following, so I dug back into his past to find his short movie gem starring a young Ooona Laurence.
  
Mike Hampton
2
Freeing 3 acts from Eurovision 2024
American politics and gender wars don't kill all the music, but many musicians commit unoriginal suicide. The survivors are Nemo, Ladaniva, and Bambie…
  
Mike Hampton
6
Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 3 - Soft Rock)
Fleet Foxes, Andrew Bird, Big Thief, The National, Sufjan Stevens, Iron and Wine, Wolf Alice, Phoebe Bridges, Julien Baker and Wilco.
  
Mike Hampton
2
The Russia Putin Inherited Was Hell on Earth
'TraumaZone' is a necessary and hypnotic journey for those wanting to understand Putin and Russia.
Published on Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)  

April 2024

Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 2 - Indie Rock)
Band of Horses, Stars, Islands, Slowdive, Minus the Bear, Neutral Milk Hotel & Low.
  
Mike Hampton
5
The Last 'HEARTWARMING' Repair Shop
Winner of 4 awards for Best Short Documentary, a FREE must watch!
  
Mike Hampton
4
Friday Office Traffic
An ode to the office worker class thinking "This is not who I'm supposed to be."
  
Mike Hampton
'9 Days in Raqqa'
A documentary about bravery and rebirth in devastated Syria.
  
Mike Hampton
70-year-old prostitute on her strangest customer requests
"Caroline told us the secrets of her profession, what was her weirdest sex request, and if sex gets better with age."
  
Mike Hampton
8
The Death of Georgie Bumwheel (part 2)
“It’s off to hell I go, it’s off to Hell I go, hey didlee-didlee-didlee, it’s off to Hell I go…"
  
Mike Hampton
4
