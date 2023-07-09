I'm a jigsaw puzzle, not a piece in a puzzle

I’m not only a political puzzle piece. I’m a human jigzaw that used to-

-write poetry, short stories and movie reviews. I read fiction like Clive Barker, Cormac McCarthy, Stephen King, Dan Simmons, Orson Scott Card, Terry Pratchett and Tom Clancy.

I listened to Marilyn Manson, Pink Floyd, Slipknot, The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket, Queen, Editors, Radiohead, The Pixies and many more. I failed as an underground music activist but made rock compilations and did shows with cool bands and artists such as Shomon, Sitter, Deity’s Muse and Grynd Rodd Muse.

I loved women up until 2009, then got lost in movies, crushing on heroines.

I enjoyed nature walks, the sound of water, the smell of the sea, dawn, dusk and toddlers laughing.

I loved the town of Knysna where it was joy to help children who hadn’t had the same opportunities as me.

I loved too much until only a mouthful of my heart was left for me to chew.

This is a place for ghosts.

Contact Me

I don’t check my email often and will only respond to interesting people. To contact me, subscribe and respond to the newsletter you’re sent.