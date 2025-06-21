Salt River in Knysna, South Africa

It was cold by Salt River on Tuesday, mists of ghosts keeping me company as I shivered myself into being beautifully alive. I thought that that may be the last true day of Winter, a desperate gasp to hold onto us before the flowers of Spring took over, singing, "We live on the Garden Route of South Africa, we live in the prettiest town in South Africa." During the challenges most of us face, it's good to remind ourselves of good things.

Posted on August 23 2016, ironically optimistic as the Great Knysna Fire would make ash of our suburb, 10 months later.

