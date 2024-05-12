Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 3 - Soft Rock)
Fleet Foxes, Andrew Bird, Big Thief, The National, Sufjan Stevens, Iron and Wine, Wolf Alice, Phoebe Bridges, Julien Baker, Oh Hellos and Wilco.
Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes
Favourite Track: ‘White Winter Hymnal’.
The National - High Violet
Favourite Track: ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’. Note that navigation slider appears when you hold cursor over right-hand side of the Player.
Big Thief - Two Hands
Favourite Track: ‘Forgotten Eyes’.
Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
Favourite Tracks: ‘Will Anyone Ever Love Me’.
Andrew Bird - Inside Problems
Favourite Track: ‘Inside Problems’.
Iron and Wine - The Shepherd’s Dog
Favourite Tracks: ‘Boy With a Coin’ & ‘Flightless Bird’.
Oh Hellos - Dear Wormwood
Favourite Track: ‘Exeunt’.
Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
Favourite Track: ‘How Can I Make it OK?’.
Phoebe Bridges - Punisher
Favourite Track: ‘Kyoto’.
Julien Baker - Little Oblivions
Favourite Track: ‘Faith Healer’.
Wilco - Wilco
Favourite Track: ‘ You and I’.
I am looking forward to running through these. Will analyze later. Thanks for the diversion.