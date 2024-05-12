Fleet Foxes - Fleet Foxes

Favourite Track: ‘White Winter Hymnal’.

The National - High Violet

Favourite Track: 'Bloodbuzz Ohio'.

Big Thief - Two Hands

Favourite Track: ‘Forgotten Eyes’.

Sufjan Stevens - Javelin

Favourite Tracks: ‘Will Anyone Ever Love Me’.

Andrew Bird - Inside Problems

Favourite Track: ‘Inside Problems’.

Iron and Wine - The Shepherd’s Dog

Favourite Tracks: ‘Boy With a Coin’ & ‘Flightless Bird’.

Oh Hellos - Dear Wormwood

Favourite Track: ‘Exeunt’.

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

Favourite Track: ‘How Can I Make it OK?’.

Phoebe Bridges - Punisher

Favourite Track: ‘Kyoto’.

Julien Baker - Little Oblivions

Favourite Track: ‘Faith Healer’.

Wilco - Wilco

Favourite Track: ‘ You and I’.

