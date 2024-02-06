Do you remember when the USA’s "college rock” was an ill-defined yet freedom genre? The Replacements were massive but never made it, but R.E.M. did.

That’s what I was thinking about when I thought of this post, an era before 500 shitty pop songs were released weekly into the brains of young adults who think it’s normal to be vapid (or is that WAPid?).

Fuck those bad thoughts! I want you to pretend that college rock continued, I’m your fantasy DJ, and you give a shit...

Amanda Palmer - Theatre is Evil

Favourite tracks: 'The Killing Type', 'Do It With a Rockstar', 'Want it Back', and 'Grown Man Cry',

Dresden Dolls - The Dresden Dolls

Favourite Tracks - ‘Girl Anachronism’ & ‘Coin-Operated Boy’

The Polyphonic Spree - The Fragile Army

Favourite tracks: ‘Running Away’ and ‘Overblow Your Nest’

Tripping Daisy - Jesus Hits Like the Atom Bomb’

Favourite tracks: ‘Sonic Bloom’ and ‘About the Movies’

The Mezingers - On the Impossible Past

Favourite Tracks - 'The Obituaries', 'Gates' and ‘Casey’

Cloud Nothings - Here and Nowhere Else

Favourite Tracks: 'Now Hear In', 'Psychic Trauma' and 'No Thoughts'

Sleater-Kinney - The Woods

Favourite tracks: ‘Jumpers’ and ‘Entertain’

Spoon - They Want My Soul

Favourite tracks: ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Do You’

The Shins - Wincing the Night Away

Favourite tracks: 'Australia' and 'Phantom Limbs'

Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend

Favourite tracks: 'Mansard Roof', 'Oxford Comma' and 'M79'

The Replacements - Songs for Slim (fundraiser comeback)

Favourite track: ‘I’m Not Sayin’

The Lemonheads - It’s a Shame About Ray

Favourite tracks: 'Alison's Starting to Happen' and 'Mrs Robinson'

