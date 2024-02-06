Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 1 - New College Rock)
Amanda Palmer, Polyphonic Spree, Tripping Daisy, Mezingers, Cloud Nothings, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, The Shins, Vampire Weekend, & Lemonheads.
Do you remember when the USA’s "college rock” was an ill-defined yet freedom genre? The Replacements were massive but never made it, but R.E.M. did.
That’s what I was thinking about when I thought of this post, an era before 500 shitty pop songs were released weekly into the brains of young adults who think it’s normal to be vapid (or is that WAPid?).
Fuck those bad thoughts! I want you to pretend that college rock continued, I’m your fantasy DJ, and you give a shit...
Amanda Palmer - Theatre is Evil
Favourite tracks: 'The Killing Type', 'Do It With a Rockstar', 'Want it Back', and 'Grown Man Cry',
Dresden Dolls - The Dresden Dolls
Favourite Tracks - ‘Girl Anachronism’ & ‘Coin-Operated Boy’
The Polyphonic Spree - The Fragile Army
Favourite tracks: ‘Running Away’ and ‘Overblow Your Nest’
Tripping Daisy - Jesus Hits Like the Atom Bomb’
Favourite tracks: ‘Sonic Bloom’ and ‘About the Movies’
The Mezingers - On the Impossible Past
Favourite Tracks - 'The Obituaries', 'Gates' and ‘Casey’
Cloud Nothings - Here and Nowhere Else
Favourite Tracks: 'Now Hear In', 'Psychic Trauma' and 'No Thoughts'
Sleater-Kinney - The Woods
Favourite tracks: ‘Jumpers’ and ‘Entertain’
Spoon - They Want My Soul
Favourite tracks: ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Do You’
The Shins - Wincing the Night Away
Favourite tracks: 'Australia' and 'Phantom Limbs'
Vampire Weekend - Vampire Weekend
Favourite tracks: 'Mansard Roof', 'Oxford Comma' and 'M79'
The Replacements - Songs for Slim (fundraiser comeback)
Favourite track: ‘I’m Not Sayin’
The Lemonheads - It’s a Shame About Ray
Favourite tracks: 'Alison's Starting to Happen' and 'Mrs Robinson'
VIDEO BONUS
Part 1 - New College Rock [you are here]
You got me with the Replacements and I hadn’t thought of Lemonheads for years. I’m more of a “plug in the Gibson and crank that fucker to 15” guy as I’m sure you surmised by now but I can appreciate a good trip down this road.