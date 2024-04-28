Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 2 - Indie Rock)
Band of Horses, Stars, Islands, Slowdive, Minus the Bear, Neutral Milk Hotel & Low.
The bands will do the singing, not me…
Band of Horses - Cease to Begin
Favourite Tracks: ‘Is There a Ghost’ & ‘No One's Gonna Love You’
Stars - In Our Bedroom After the War
Favourite Track: The title track, the final track, is wow! Note that navigation slider appears when you hold cursor over right-hand side of Player.
Islands - Arm’s Way
Favourite Tracks: 'The Arm' & ‘J'aime Vous Voir Quitter'
Low - The Great Destroyer
Favourite Tracks: ‘Monkey’ & ‘When I Go Deaf’
Slowdive - Everything is Alive
Favourite Tracks: ‘Alife’ & ‘Kisses’
Minus the Bear - Voids
Favourite Tracks: ‘Last Kiss’ & ‘Invisible’
Neutral Milk Hotel - In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
Favourite Tracks: ‘Two-Headed Boy’ & ‘Holland, 1945’
I got through all your selections. All were interesting. Are those your favorites of the genre or favorites from locals. I enjoyed in Our Bedroom After the War a lot, but really liked Monkey. The female percussion was very Mo Tucker Velvet Underground. I will see what else I can dig up from Low. Thanks for the heads up on these selections.
That was a fun list,Mike.
You should think about opening a post apoplectic disco tech.
When the war is over we all have to find good places to drink and sell surplus gear.