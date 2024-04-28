The bands will do the singing, not me…

Band of Horses - Cease to Begin

Favourite Tracks: ‘Is There a Ghost’ & ‘No One's Gonna Love You’

Stars - In Our Bedroom After the War

Favourite Track: The title track, the final track, is wow!

Islands - Arm’s Way

Favourite Tracks: 'The Arm' & ‘J'aime Vous Voir Quitter'

Low - The Great Destroyer

Favourite Tracks: ‘Monkey’ & ‘When I Go Deaf’

Slowdive - Everything is Alive

Favourite Tracks: ‘Alife’ & ‘Kisses’

Minus the Bear - Voids

Favourite Tracks: ‘Last Kiss’ & ‘Invisible’

Neutral Milk Hotel - In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

Favourite Tracks: ‘Two-Headed Boy’ & ‘Holland, 1945’

VIDEO BONUS

BEST BANDCAMP:

