Wicked Mike’s Ghosts

Wicked Mike’s Ghosts

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
Dec 21, 2023

Thanks for the history lesson. It’s been years since I listened to Pink Floyd, and that album in particular.

I remember the breakup of the Soviet Union, and the wall saga in particular. In 1991 I was doing security for AC/DC and the headlined a concert at the Tushino airfield in Moscow. It ended up there because people kept flocking to Moscow for the show and it was the only place to accommodate the crowd. There ended up being well over one million people. The lights on the runway area were shining out and I saw only people for as far as I could see.

I’m going into a hiatus of sort for a week or so. I just wanted to thank you so much for being a firehose of information. You’re definitely a top find for me since I entered the world of Substack. Your recommendations have also aided in great discoveries. The best to you and yours in the new year.

Share
1 reply by Mike Hampton
Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
Dec 22, 2023

I woke up all happy this morning and find Mike Hampton's latest in my inbox. I make my coffee, light my morning cigar and read. Goddammit Mike, you fuked it all up with the depressing Pink Floyd Roger Waters shit!

I saw them live on the Animals tour. The crowd went wild when the giant pig flew through the venue. I became a fan ever since I first heard Dark Side of the Moon back in 1973. Something happened to me and everything changed. I began to detest that depressing band and depressed Roger. What happened in 1973 was a crash from a high, a deep depression all the way to psychosis. I came less than a lb. pressure on a trigger from blowing my brains out. As I was slowly pressing waiting for the surprise a tiny voice in my head said, "Don't be a coward.". I think I know who spoke with that tiny voice. 🕊️

It's now 40 years since 1973. I'm again a fan of Pink Floyd and Roger Waters. I stand with Roger for Julian Assange, against the Zio-Nazi Apartheid State of Israel and against the NATO aggression against Russia.

I am very grateful to the professionals who saved and healed me and to The One with that tiny voice. 🕊️ I have lived a wonderful life full of adventure and fulfillment. Although I've weathered some storms, nothing could keep me down.

Now as I sit on my "Porch" under my awning in front of my camper in the woods I'm never alone because I have so many Internet friends like you, Mike and my fellow commenters.

During a very low period back in 2006-7 that tiny voice spoke to me again and said, "Keep at it and never give up. Never quit and do not not feel sorry for yourself. The best years of your life are still ahead of you.". It didn't lie because now I'm living a life beyond my wildest dreams.

Thank you Mike for the thought provoking post and videos.

Share
7 replies by Mike Hampton and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Hampton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture