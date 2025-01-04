Back in the last decade, I lived in a small town called Knysna from where a teen called Josh Pieters began exploding on YouTube with his pranks.

I never kept track of him but heard he’d moved to the UK and pulled off major hits such as getting anti-vaxxer town crier Piers Corbyn to take fake money from a vaccine company, and Katie Hopkins to accept a fake award called ‘Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy’ i.e. C.U.N.T.

What I never expected was the excellent short documentary ‘I Slept With 100 Men in One Day’. A suddenly mature Josh Pieters tastefully interviewed Lily Phillips from Only Fans as she carried out her challenge. She proved to be an fascinating person I couldn’t pin down. I’m sure you’ll find this interesting too.

