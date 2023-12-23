Xmas Poem Against Paedophile Priests
My itching and bitching, atheist festive cheer for ninja lesbian Tooth Fairies, and innocent children at the risk of adults and religion.
All through the streets and all through the night,
the stars were shining but none were bright
It was Xmas eve and Santa was grinning
His time had come with the children sleeping
With grenades in his pocket and guns in his sack,
he took a moment to jerk off his jack
After he gasped, he abseiled the chimney
and found Danny and Sally so innocent and dreamy
“I’ll cut their heads off and leave a present for Mom
Ho, ho! What fun this job is when the flesh is a bomb”
At the glint of his knife, the Moon rushed a call:
“Quick, the kids need help (send one who’s good in the maul)”
Before Santa could jump-step, there was a flash of teeth
An indignant Tooth Fairy said “I’ll show you who’s chief”
“Ho, ho, this women’s lib is not that spooky
I’ve been challenged by heteros – you’re just a tutti frutti”
But she demonstrated her karate by dropping his pants,
and instead of a blowjob, she taught the Bobbitt dance
The reindeer were laughing with season glow
‘cause it’s funny with Santa's searching for his dick in the snow
All through the streets and all through the night,
the stars were shining with so much bright
It was Xmas and Santa did no more sinning
Festive cheer had travelled its way to winning.
True Story: In effort to discredit me for exposing their South African corruption to Parliament, politicians utilised an eager psychopath called Mark Allan to abuse my anti-paedo poem as proof I was a paedo. Well, he was manipulating them too. And some people believed him without reading the poem. That’s small-brained, small towners thinking they’re virtuous whilst protecting their very white cognitive dissonance. That’s religion! That’s psychology! That’s propaganda! That’s Politics! That’s Pathetic! Save the children from priests and, especially, politicians.
Image credit to Omar Sahel.
'...searching for his dick in the snow". Very evocative and funny (unless you are Santa).