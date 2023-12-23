All through the streets and all through the night,

the stars were shining but none were bright

It was Xmas eve and Santa was grinning

His time had come with the children sleeping

With grenades in his pocket and guns in his sack,

he took a moment to jerk off his jack

After he gasped, he abseiled the chimney

and found Danny and Sally so innocent and dreamy

“I’ll cut their heads off and leave a present for Mom

Ho, ho! What fun this job is when the flesh is a bomb”

At the glint of his knife, the Moon rushed a call:

“Quick, the kids need help (send one who’s good in the maul)”

Before Santa could jump-step, there was a flash of teeth

An indignant Tooth Fairy said “I’ll show you who’s chief”

“Ho, ho, this women’s lib is not that spooky

I’ve been challenged by heteros – you’re just a tutti frutti”

But she demonstrated her karate by dropping his pants,

and instead of a blowjob, she taught the Bobbitt dance

The reindeer were laughing with season glow

‘cause it’s funny with Santa's searching for his dick in the snow

All through the streets and all through the night,

the stars were shining with so much bright

It was Xmas and Santa did no more sinning

Festive cheer had travelled its way to winning.

True Story: In effort to discredit me for exposing their South African corruption to Parliament, politicians utilised an eager psychopath called Mark Allan to abuse my anti-paedo poem as proof I was a paedo. Well, he was manipulating them too. And some people believed him without reading the poem. That’s small-brained, small towners thinking they’re virtuous whilst protecting their very white cognitive dissonance. That’s religion! That’s psychology! That’s propaganda! That’s Politics! That’s Pathetic! Save the children from priests and, especially, politicians.

Image credit to Omar Sahel.

