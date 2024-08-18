Wicked World Wild
It’s a dark get-up-and-go from the prince of let-go.
Awoke this evening to a wicked world wild,
gave my daily prayer to rock ‘n roll
and drowned my tongue in beer
Maybe today’s the date to die,
lovingly enveloped in a lover’s skin
Maybe I’ll see eternity in a pool table…
Like it, want it … or not
It’s a dark get-up-and-go
from the prince of let-go;
a flow to the rhythm at a corner bar
and difficulties called people
Books, breasts and beer sucked by straw,
I desire and much more
If I fly, will I kill
everything that joins me, makes me?
Will I be anything other than another question?