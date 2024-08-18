Awoke this evening to a wicked world wild,

gave my daily prayer to rock ‘n roll

and drowned my tongue in beer

Maybe today’s the date to die,

lovingly enveloped in a lover’s skin

Maybe I’ll see eternity in a pool table…

Like it, want it … or not

It’s a dark get-up-and-go

from the prince of let-go;

a flow to the rhythm at a corner bar

and difficulties called people

Books, breasts and beer sucked by straw,

I desire and much more

If I fly, will I kill

everything that joins me, makes me?

Will I be anything other than another question?

Share