What do you do when this happens next door to you?
And what if you're the one that is hungry?
Mike Hampton
Oct 29, 2024
Well.
This ^
...while a few thousand perhaps, sit around with nothing to do, richer than imaginable, bored... so they start torturing children and --- causing disruptions --- starting wars --- and all kinds of HELL, while trying to take over the entire planet, so they can... What? Sunbathe? Fly around in their private jets? Keeping just so many people alive in their favorite places to vacation, until they get bored of that, too...? I'm sick of this stupid worship of MONEY, and it's mostly in the hands of these ne'er do wells...
WTAF. I want to bring back SANITY.
It's time to FIX the problem, which is to do with some VERY VERY VERY wealthy people fucking up life for everyone else.
This can be viewed within the larger context of illegal activities that occur in countries with a wide gap between rich and poor. Because of high unemployment, the collapse of regional economies, and lack of access to resources, people will insert themselves into the informal economy to survive. Those with criminal intentions will take advantage of this, as manifested in the drug trade and all sorts of trafficing. What is to be done?