We’ll begin with wonderfully weird, and then head into pop, ballads, alternative and rock ‘n roll - 13 songs to make you look at South Africa differently.

SPOEK MATHAMBO - ‘CONTROL’

DIE ANTWOORD - ‘FATTY BOOM BOOM’

LAKOTA SILVER - ‘DO RE MI’

MACHINERI - ‘LADDER OPERATOR’

FETISH - ‘SO MANY PROPHETS’

NAKHANE - ‘IN THE DARK ROOM’

THE MUFFINZ - ‘GHETTO’

MATTHEW VAN DER WANT & CHRIS LETCHER - ‘DEADENDS’

LAURIE LEVINE - ‘CHANGE’

HENRY ATE - ‘JUST’

BYE BENECO - PARAFFIN (LIVE)

SUNWAYS - ‘COLOUR ME IN’

MOVIE55 - ‘SAVE MYSELF’

