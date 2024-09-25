You will enjoy this as a standalone, but discover the previous episodes of glorious South African music on my other substack - 1, 2, 3 & 4.

Another month has vanished quickly. That’s means it’s again time for us to escape the blood of politics. Enjoy South Africa!

FEVERTREE - ‘COME UNDONE’

aKING - ‘YOU & I’

340ML - ‘MIDNIGHT’

GOLDFISH & ZEEBA - ‘IT WAS YOU’

DESMOND & THE TUTUS - ‘TATTOO’

GOODLUCK - ‘LONDON SIXTEEN66’

HAPPYFOURTWENTY - ‘AWAKENING’

FUZIGISH - ‘BOMBS AWAY’

HOG HOGGIDY HOG - ‘AFRICAN SON’

SPRINGBOK NUDE GIRLS - ‘BUBBLEGUM ON MY BOOTS’

DIESEL WHORES - ‘COCAINE’

THE DIRTY SKIRTS - ‘FEELING THE PRESSURE’

LARK - ‘MOONLIGHT’

