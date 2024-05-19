'The Fun of Penny Dreadful'
Shane Atkinson's debut movie will get a weirdo following, so I dug back into his past to find his short movie gem starring a young Ooona Laurence.
Director Shane Atkinson’s ‘LaRoy Texas’ wears its influence so blatantly that it’s a tribute to ‘Fargo’. I delight in a menagerie of zany losers so, wanting more from this unknown director, I found his low budget, short movie from 2013. It’s called ‘Penny Dreadful’ and it made me smile. It stars a young Oona Laurence whose most known for her later supporting role in ‘Pete's Dragon’.
That looks like Blanding,Utah,Mike.
I thought it was cool. The little girl really mad e the show.i wonder what will happen when she has one shot left? Will she make the guy buy her more ? 🤔