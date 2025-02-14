Love tangles like dirtied satin sheets…

The deafer I become,

the louder your voice inside my head

Daemons are beckoned

to despoil me on my dream of our bed

Memory’s more vicious than death…

Seeing beauty saddens me,

so much that I paint the world ugly

In the grey eternity,

poems of hurting are labelled pretty

Facing the fact is facing the fear

Where do we go from here?

Baby’s got other men inside her

Dry reality incursions me…

Solitude is not within one’s self

I’m an old victim of gravity…

I’ve got photos and music

Sleeping single, insides fall apart

Numbed black, deeper than shock,

I’d sacrifice home for a stronger drink.

