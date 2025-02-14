A Succubus for Valentine's
Poems of hurting are labelled pretty when Baby’s got other men inside her.
Love tangles like dirtied satin sheets…
The deafer I become,
the louder your voice inside my head
Daemons are beckoned
to despoil me on my dream of our bed
Memory’s more vicious than death…
Seeing beauty saddens me,
so much that I paint the world ugly
In the grey eternity,
poems of hurting are labelled pretty
Facing the fact is facing the fear
Where do we go from here?
Baby’s got other men inside her
Dry reality incursions me…
Solitude is not within one’s self
I’m an old victim of gravity…
I’ve got photos and music
Sleeping single, insides fall apart
Numbed black, deeper than shock,
I’d sacrifice home for a stronger drink.