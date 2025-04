Doctor said you might hurt yourself,

so when I laid eyes on you,

you lay on a white bed in a white room

Your ghosts sat on your pillow,

laughing and stabbing needles into your head

I wanted to offer a word of comfort

but couldn’t for you were as beautiful and insignificant

as an abandoned raindrop on a window

Instead, I said that it was cold outside

You replied, inside too.

(For Pam Avisha)

