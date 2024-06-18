I’ve appreciated how the young lads from Yes Theory have searched the world for the brighter side of life. It’s a phenomenal achievement that they crowdfunded a marathon movie in Antarctica. Even more so that ‘Iceman’ Anders Hofman “attempts to become the first-ever human to complete a long-distance triathlon in Antarctica (3.8 km swim, 180 km bike, 42.2 km run) to show that limitations are perceptions”. That things don’t go as planned makes it more genuine.

