I’ve appreciated how the young lads from Yes Theory have searched the world for the brighter side of life. It’s a phenomenal achievement that they crowdfunded a marathon movie in Antarctica. Even more so that ‘Iceman’ Anders Hofman “attempts to become the first-ever human to complete a long-distance triathlon in Antarctica (3.8 km swim, 180 km bike, 42.2 km run) to show that limitations are perceptions”. That things don’t go as planned makes it more genuine.
That was some crazy shit. Amazing story of perseverance…from many different individuals.