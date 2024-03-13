Congregation of angels near the exit door,

a handful of devils in my pocket

There’s a nametag for Allah, one for Krishna too

Maybe they’re late or it’s because Evangelists are so eager

Take $200 at the start and build your own mind

What’s television like when you’re looking from the inside?

What’s religion like when it’s backed by a gun?

If I make myself God, I'll be just like you

A is for AK, A is for A-bomb

A is for ALL the times you’ve been wrong

Before the Government and Kings and all their lies

Before pyramids, condoms, hate and Galilee

Before definitions, faith and the electric chair,

walking on knives equalled walking minus idea

That was when choice made us free.

