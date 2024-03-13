Congregation of angels near the exit door,
a handful of devils in my pocket
There’s a nametag for Allah, one for Krishna too
Maybe they’re late or it’s because Evangelists are so eager
Take $200 at the start and build your own mind
What’s television like when you’re looking from the inside?
What’s religion like when it’s backed by a gun?
If I make myself God, I'll be just like you
A is for AK, A is for A-bomb
A is for ALL the times you’ve been wrong
Before the Government and Kings and all their lies
Before pyramids, condoms, hate and Galilee
Before definitions, faith and the electric chair,
walking on knives equalled walking minus idea
That was when choice made us free.
So easy to kill in the name of God. So,what happens when we kill all of God's enemies? Do we get a free pass into heaven?