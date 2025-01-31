From folk singer to movie star; from Rolling Stone muse to an anonymous addict on the streets of London; from picking herself up to making pop, jazz and indie; from a three-week COVID coma to a spoken word album with Warren Ellis - Marianne Faithful had a helluva life.

Everyone’s undoubtedly posting her thrice recorded song, ‘As Tears Go By’, but ‘Vagabond Ways’ both represents her and is a protest against societies sterilization of us undesirables (inspired by the Swedish government’s eugenics program).

Oh, doctor please, oh, doctor please

I drink and I take drugs, I love sex and I move around a lot

I had my first baby at fourteen

And yes, I guess I do have vagabond ways

Yes, I guess I do have vagabond ways



Oh, doctor please, oh, doctor please

I think you've made a mistake, I'm fine and I don't need people

You don't understand all my choices

But yes, I guess I do have vagabond ways

Yes, I guess I do have vagabond ways



Please, don't lock me up

Please, let me stay free

If you let me go I promise I'll never come back

I'll take a ship across the sea

I'm young and poor, and yes I'm afraid

But I'll stay myself and keep my vagabond ways



It was a long time ago, they took her child away and she was sterelized

She died of the drink and the drugs

And yes, I guess she kept those vagabond ways

Yes, I guess she kept those vagabond ways

Yes, I guess she kept those vagabond ways

On her final album, ‘She Walked in Beauty’, she addressed death eloquently with ‘The Bridge of Sighs’.

