Listen to the Best Bandcamp Rock Albums (Part 6 - Alternate Electronic)
Beach House, The Fauns, Alex Chilltown, Bjork, Wolf Alice, PJ Harvey, Still Corners, Mr Gnome, Bat for Lashes, and Future Islands.
“My whole life is a mystery that I can’t break. Our aim is a Calvary of our mistakes.” - Beach House
Beach House - Bloom
The Fauns - How Lost
Alex Chilltown - Eulogies
Bjork - Debut
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Bat for Lashes - Livestream at Home
STILL CORNERS - DREAM TALK
Mr Gnome - Madness in Miniature
Wolf Alice - Blue Lullaby
Future Islands - Singles
VIDEO BONUS
BEST BANDCAMP
Part 6 - Alternate Electronic & Shoegaze [you are here]