Island In Between
"Taiwanese voices are often drowned out by Chinese and American narratives, overshadowed by the global power plays going on around us."
“Few people outside the region understand what life is actually like for the Taiwanese people caught in between two superpowers. I made this documentary to show life in Taiwan through the eyes of the people who live there, including me. At this moment, as we struggle to make sense of the horrors of war, I hope this documentary can play a small part in advocating for peace.” - S. Leo Chiang
Interesting video. Doesn’t seem to be a lot of animosity between regular people. That’s pretty much how it always is though. Hope things are going well for you.