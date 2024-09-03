"A touch of paranoia keeps me safer than logic," she said. "Suffocation and bleeding are fine, so long as I've got the best view."

Whilst she paused, it was hard for me to imagine that she was enjoying the view of the rehab centre. Maybe she realised that too, for she was more intense when she continued.

"I've travelled the longest distance, but it wasn't across the heart, rather the fall before and after, where the weight of pain is fatter than any goddamn, fleshy fantasy."

Venom found her voice, but the poison wasn't aimed at me.

"I've done words and drugs like fucking and dying. I know the mirror's truth even when kissing the daemon's lies. I'm the ultimate yo-yo girl, spinning in my head again and again, the fiction and the friction between the urgency to be, and the animal urge to flee-

The only thing I know I am, is Me... just fucking ME."

