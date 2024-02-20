For six days, I left the world around me

and entered a desert devoid of life

On the second day, the Devil paid me a visit

Giggling, he tortured me, the game wearing him out

He bade me farewell the following day,

but left behind a many-handed daemon

to keep me company

The daemon’s name was Self-Care

Joyously, he made his home inside of me,

speaking to me by pulling my innards

With the arrival of the fourth day,

my tired blood pooled in the rocks

and drenched the sand

The desert bloomed, and I understood

how God felt at the Art of Creation

for now I was God

The fifth day dawned

to take me away reluctantly

Within moments I missed understanding

like I miss a lover’s smile

Today, half an old man approached me,

hands outstretched for alms

I looked into his eyes and, surprise,

saw that he lived in the place I’d lost,

but Sadness hung herself from my heart

when I realized he’d never played God

I gave him all I had and left with the belief

that all I’d experienced was Illusion.

Image by Leroy Skalstad

