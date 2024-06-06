DOCUMENTARIES

#1 The Edge of Democracy (Brazil 2019 - Dir Petra Costa)

#2 The Eternal Memory (Chile 2023 - Dir Maite Alberdi)

#3 The Salt of the Earth (Brazil by Germany 2014 – Dir Wim Wenders)

#4 Nostalgia for the Light (Chile 2010 - Dir Patricio Guzmán)

#5 Elena (Brazil 2012- Dir Petra Costa)

#6 The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (Mexico 2020 – Dir Carlos Pérez Osorio)

#7 Wild Life (Argentina by USA - Dirs Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi)

#8 The Photographer - Murder in Pinamar (Argentina 2022 - Dir Alejandro Hartmann)

#9 My Imaginary Country (Chile 2022 - Dir Patricio Guzmán)

#10 Bus 174 (Brazil 2002 - Dirs José Padilha & Felipe Lacerda)

#11 Mariner of the Mountains (Brazil set Algeria doccie 2021)

#12 Arica, A Toxic Waste Scandal (Chile by Sweden 2022)

#13 Unforgivable a.k.a. Imperdonable (El Salvador 2020 – Dir Marlén Viñayo)

#14 The Territory (Brazil by USA 2022 - Dir Alex Pritz)

#15 Once Upon a Time in Venezuela (Venezuela 2020 – Dir Anabel Rodriguez Rios)

#16 Buena Vista Social Club (Cuba 2010 - Dir Wim Wenders)

#17 A Cop Movie (Mexico quasi doccie 2021 - Dir Alonso Ruizpalacios)

#18 Gaucho - The Last Cowboys of Patagonia (Argentina 2017 - Dirs Josh Bullock & Tom Martienssen)

I’m sure that once I’ve seen ‘The Pearl Button’ and ‘The Lady of Silence’ they’ll be added to the list.

BONUS

‘Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World’ is one of the best docuseries you’ll see. In a world flooded with nature movies, this is exceptional.

VLOGGERS

Share