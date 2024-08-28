I'm not ranting about politicians and poetry today. I'm encouraging you to escape, tonight, with 'Longlegs' - it's creepy and claustrophobic (no, I’m still not describing politicians).

Nicholas Cage may only be a cameo but it's one of his best deranged characters (not a politician). Nice to see Alicia Witt too (she’s a bit like poetry).

Happy that Maika Monroe, the lead, is now a star. You would be thrilled if you spent the whole night with her - 'Watcher' (2022), 'It Follows' (2014), and 'Villains' (2019).

Longlegs: I’m a friend of a friend.

Ruth: What friend?

Longlegs: My friend. That lives downstairs.

Ruth: Downstairs? Downstairs from where?

Longlegs: Everywheres. You can even call him “Mr. Downstairs”.

Share