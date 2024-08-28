I'm not ranting about politicians and poetry today. I'm encouraging you to escape, tonight, with 'Longlegs' - it's creepy and claustrophobic (no, I’m still not describing politicians).
Nicholas Cage may only be a cameo but it's one of his best deranged characters (not a politician). Nice to see Alicia Witt too (she’s a bit like poetry).
Happy that Maika Monroe, the lead, is now a star. You would be thrilled if you spent the whole night with her - 'Watcher' (2022), 'It Follows' (2014), and 'Villains' (2019).
Longlegs: I’m a friend of a friend.
Ruth: What friend?
Longlegs: My friend. That lives downstairs.
Ruth: Downstairs? Downstairs from where?
Longlegs: Everywheres. You can even call him “Mr. Downstairs”.
It's a good one. Nick Cage never quits, and never disappoints. This thing has a kind of Super 8, 1970's atmosphere, too. The framing/ aspect ratio and a dullness to the screen. Good art.