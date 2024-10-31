I don't care that they're another species. Venusians deserve the same rights as us Martians. I love hearing them talk, and fantasise about their sexy bodies. Our early ancestors successfully did it with Neanderthals and Denisovans, so why not Venusians and Martians?

That half of Afghanis disagree with my similar biological proposal doesn't mean I should believe everything bad I hear about them. As the Science Officer on Star Trek Geopolitics, I seek understanding, and that begins with observation.

During the 20-year interplanetary American-Afghani War, the Americans spent $2tn for which they got no permanent return (but a terrible reputation for spaceport control).

In 2 years - with no heroin, a ruined economy, record temperatures, a flood, the explosives of Isisians, a pending struggle with the Warlords, and the odds still against them - the Afghanis have been doing this…

