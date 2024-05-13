Eurovision, as a standalone, doesn’t rank high on my interest meter. But there’s conflation as one of my previous lives involved music, and I’m a currently a news hound. So I’m going to murder 3 topics so that I can reach 3 artists, and be done with it from my side for one more year (or forever).

In fact, this post isn’t my fault. I entirely blame JD Goulet for its tepid existence. After all, we live in a world where none of us have to take responsibility for our actions on or off our stage. So why should I?

I could be a pretender, and write a meaningful essay, but I’ve better things to do (and others have already done it well).

Justifiably, I’m skipping everything except these bullet points:

There’s no such thing as an apolitical Eurovision because it feels like a liberal project aimed at destroying (rather than boasting) cultural wonder. Just like NATO, participants are from beyond the EU. The presence of colonialists Israel and Morocco, gas-rich Azerbaijan, and AUKUS member Australia, is geopolitical and not musical. If Eurovision were “euro”, there’d be less controversy because Israel wouldn’t be there. I don’t believe in calling individuals by the collectives 'they’ and ‘their’ but support equal rights. Human rights trumps ideology. I can support Palestine without being Muslim. I can appreciate an artist no matter who they fuck or don’t. I find “non-binary” Bambie Thug sexy (as a woman). Anyone using the argument that Israel should be banned because Russia was sanctioned is making false argument. It isn’t possible to hold them to the “same standard”, as is oft repeated. I’m frustrated by righteous idiots, especially celebrities, not seeing context, and saying what’s most cool to their crowd regardless of who instigated the killing - moralism has to be bigger than populism. Israel, supported by Western allies, is the aggressor in Palestine. The same Western allies are the aggressor in Ukraine against Ukraine and Russia.

Okay, imperialism and gender agendas lie dead beneath my bladed spit of difference. All I’ve got left is a soundtrack before the authorities arrive.

Thankfully, I don’t have to listen to most of it beyond one minute because its aping unmemorable U.S.Vision pop.

I’m left me with 3 original songs; Armenia’s cultural joy, Ireland’s sexy rebellion, and Switzerland’s original dance. All I need is 9 minutes before the cops break down the door…

#1 LADANIVA (ARMENIA)

#2 BAMBIE THUG (IRELAND)

#3 NEMO (SWITZERLAND)

