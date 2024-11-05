Our love used to soar high

like two dragons in the sky

We used to kiss and make love

and cared less about gods above

We moved in together,

swore we'd face any weather

A beautiful child was born,

to each we were sworn

Then one day we fought

You said: "You're not why I sought

I slept with another man

I'm no longer your all-time fan”

The dream was harshly broken

and all my tears spoken

You and a child ran away

I, with my fears, stayed

Your sins didn't win

so you became uncertain

but it's a far cry from home

talking to you on the telephone

Now you want to come back

so my emotions attack

to leave me confused

and scared of old news

Then one day we slept

and together we wept

for I lied: “It was the same for you,

but for me just a screw”

It's not that I don't care

or have nothing to share

It's just me and myself

with life on a shelf.

Credit: Image by Stefan Keller

