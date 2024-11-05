Dragons on the Shelf
Then one day we slept, and together we wept, for I lied: “It was the same for you, but for me just a screw.”
Our love used to soar high
like two dragons in the sky
We used to kiss and make love
and cared less about gods above
We moved in together,
swore we'd face any weather
A beautiful child was born,
to each we were sworn
Then one day we fought
You said: "You're not why I sought
I slept with another man
I'm no longer your all-time fan”
The dream was harshly broken
and all my tears spoken
You and a child ran away
I, with my fears, stayed
Your sins didn't win
so you became uncertain
but it's a far cry from home
talking to you on the telephone
Now you want to come back
so my emotions attack
to leave me confused
and scared of old news
Then one day we slept
and together we wept
for I lied: “It was the same for you,
but for me just a screw”
It's not that I don't care
or have nothing to share
It's just me and myself
with life on a shelf.
Credit: Image by Stefan Keller
Your poetry is beautiful, Mike.
I'm sure most guys have felt that way.
Cheer up, that's why love bots are so popular.
I even have moody ones for those that crave a true human experience.
How very sad, but sometime it is best to travel one's road alone.