The mind a lick of all to come,

the wormy fear is bidden,

the unwritten diary undone...

Smile like snake

The light so dark,

a desurrection dream,

infinite by its parts

Lipstick so swift on this shadow god

Do you squirm for heart?

Desire in parts?

Painted tits on a battered mall,

your dream to rise to-

F

A

L

L

Hiccup like neon

or a rock ‘n roll sun

Every view a woman loved, never won

Friendship is a bend

of laughs and glass;

a backward world with a backward glance

Tomorrow is an experience

never touched by today,

a dream on dream but always too much

Now is forever

and forever is now,

an extinguished ‘fuck-it’ of cold.

