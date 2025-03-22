Cold (A Fuck-It)
The mind a lick of all to come...
The mind a lick of all to come,
the wormy fear is bidden,
the unwritten diary undone...
Smile like snake
The light so dark,
a desurrection dream,
infinite by its parts
Lipstick so swift on this shadow god
Do you squirm for heart?
Desire in parts?
Painted tits on a battered mall,
your dream to rise to-
F
A
L
L
The mind a lick of all to come,
the wormy fear is bidden,
the unwritten diary undone
Hiccup like neon
or a rock ‘n roll sun
Every view a woman loved, never won
Friendship is a bend
of laughs and glass;
a backward world with a backward glance
Tomorrow is an experience
never touched by today,
a dream on dream but always too much
Now is forever
and forever is now,
an extinguished ‘fuck-it’ of cold.