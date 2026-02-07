I dream of feelings:

In cataclysms and placidity,

in pain and comfort,

I dream of breasts

and the inner you

I plea from lost feet

that don’t want to fight

I’m crying from lower

than my eyes

I’m calling without words

(just all of me)

I’m reaching without hands

(the way of love)

I don’t call from the dreams

that I had as a youth

I love my uncertainties

I want to be loved by my fears

But I never get what I want

(despite travelling the world in my head)

I’ll sit in this Winter room

with Pink Floyd as mother’s advice,

fortified wine as my love bone,

and an electric heater as my tangible lover.

