Codify
Declaring Winter's anguish.
I dream of feelings:
In cataclysms and placidity,
in pain and comfort,
I dream of breasts
and the inner you
I plea from lost feet
that don’t want to fight
I’m crying from lower
than my eyes
I’m calling without words
(just all of me)
I’m reaching without hands
(the way of love)
I don’t call from the dreams
that I had as a youth
I love my uncertainties
I want to be loved by my fears
But I never get what I want
(despite travelling the world in my head)
I’ll sit in this Winter room
with Pink Floyd as mother’s advice,
fortified wine as my love bone,
and an electric heater as my tangible lover.