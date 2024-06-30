My gift to myself is this darkness. It took time for that possibility, its observation and realisation, for it was easy for me to be blind whilst in it.

I accept it without resignation, indifference, love or hate. I accept it as a beginning that could lead to those or more.

I am not wicked like a child or a sinner for that is wickedness unto others. Mine is personal. I am wicked within and unto myself.

Destruction and creation are born of the same heart. I am halfway to the fulfilment of that - youthful fallout behind me, an adult fighting for my next birth.

